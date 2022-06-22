The latest Adobe Premier Pro release brings simplicity to video editing at last

Audio player loading…

Adobe has introduced a series of updates and features to Premiere Pro designed to speed up the work of video editors and social media creators.

The video editing software now features streamlined workspaces, proxy improvements, new gradient effects, and better encoding on Apple M1 devices.

Available now to Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers, Premiere Pro’s June 2022 release (opens in new tab) focuses on creating more efficient workflows, while adding performance-enhancing tools and support.

Adobe Premiere Pro upgrades

The latest update sees the unveiling of the Essentials and Vertical Video workspaces. Optimized to create more efficient workflows, these spaces feature simplified interfaces and access to key functions. So, users will no longer need to switch between workspaces to find the tools they need.

The Essentials workspace, a general editor space designed for use on single-screens and video editing laptops , orders panels left-to-right and features a large timeline at the foot of the screen.

The new Vertical Video workspace offers a similar experience, specifically built for social media creators working in the 9:16 aspect ratio.

There have been a handful of improvements to the proxy workflow experience, too. Proxies - small, lower resolution video clips used as a stand-in for the raw, source footage - can now be identified using the new Proxy badges. Users can even burn-in proxy watermarks, to ensure they don’t slip through the net.

Adobe also announced, “proxy files now default to ProRes format, which is a better format to use when working with proxies.”

On the graphics side, users can now add linear and radial gradients to strokes and shadows - a popular technique in Japanese and Korean videos. The video editor now packs more GPU-accelerated effects, including Magnify and Wave Warp, with Adobe promising that better performance, playback, and rendering from the GPU-powered processing.

Elsewhere, Premiere Pro has received RED V-Raptor camera support and improved H264/HEVC encoding on Apple M1 machines. With the latest release, Adobe says, “the bit rate of the H264/HEVC encoded files on Apple M1 systems is now as good as the bit rate of encoded files on Mac Intel systems.”

The Premiere Pro June updates are out now.