The Last Case of Benedict Fox looks like my next spooky adventure on Game Pass

Audio player loading…

The Last Case of Benedict Fox, a spooky side-scroller from Polish studio Plot Twist, received a reveal trailer at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

While the game was announced earlier this year, this new trailer gave us our first proper look at gameplay and we're getting serious Hollow Knight meets Oxenfree vibes.

According to a press release, The Last Case of Benedict Fox combines the "classic feel of Metroidvanias with challenging combat from Souls-likes". The game is set in 1925 Boston and sees self-proclaimed detective Benedict Fox uncovering "the fate of a family while traversing a dark, eerie world of emotions made manifest while battling the demon trapped inside his own body". Check out the trailer below:

The hand-crafted art style reminds us of Oxenfree while the Metroidvania gameplay will likely please fans of the genre.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox releases for Xbox consoles and PC, as an Xbox console exclusive, in "Spring 2023". It'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.