The Grand Tour season 4 Madagascar Special gets an update from Amazon Prime

When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4? If you're a fan of Amazon Prime Video's driving show featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, it's been a long year. This week, though, Amazon Prime Video has reiterated that the next episode, which will take place in Madagascar, is on-course for release during 2020.

Amazon Prime Video revealed the news on Twitter – and, funny enough, it was in response to a tweet promoting James May's new cooking show, James May: Oh Cook!, which is also out later in 2020. Unfortunately, we didn't get a more precise window than 'later this year,' but it's better than being left completely in the dark.

Here's the update:

And yes, the Madagascar Special also comes out later this year.August 5, 2020

The last episode of The Grand Tour Presents, Seamen, was released back in late 2019. Considering it's now August, then, you won't have to wait longer than four months to see new a brand new episode.

What else do we know?

This is Amazon Prime Video's first update on the state of The Grand Tour since July, when it was confirmed that coronavirus restrictions are holding back production of the following special, which is due to be filmed in Russia. It likely means there's going to be a long wait for the series' next entry after the Madagascar special arrives.

Here's that, in case you missed it:

Yes, the next Special will land later this year.Yes, it’s filmed in Madagascar and yes, there will be cars.Yes, we wanted to go to Russia.No, we couldn’t (we all know why).Yes, we will try again.No, we don’t know when.Yes, we will keep you updated.#TheGrandTourJuly 7, 2020

In the meantime, you'll just have to have someone read out Jeremy Clarkson's tweets to you while you drive around. It's bound to be exactly the same experience.