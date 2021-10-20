The Google Pixel 6 release date is October 25 but its new wireless charger will be late

If you’ve been eager to pair your pre-ordered Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro with the rumored revised Google Pixel Stand, rejoice: a listing for the 2nd Generation Pixel Stand is up on the Google online store – but it won’t launch on October 25 alongside the Pixel 6.

To be clear, the listing for the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) says it is ‘coming soon.’ We reached out to Google, which confirmed to TechRadar that the wireless charger wouldn’t arrive on October 25, but didn’t give a release date.

The Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) improves on its predecessor with faster charging up to 23W – but only for the new Pixel phones. Other devices charge at up to 15W, which is about standard for wireless charging in most handsets anyway.

Interestingly, the new Pixels don’t charge at the same rate: peeking at the fine print of the specs sheet, the Google Pixel 6 wirelessly charges up to 21W, while the Pixel 6 Pro goes up to the stated 23W. It’s a minuscule difference, but more sleight of hand to obscure the actual recharge rates of these phones.

If you’re using a Qi-certified EPP charger (aka a non-Pixel Stand), expect the new Pixels to wirelessly recharge up to 12W.

Wireless charging: does it matter?

Most phones, especially at the flagship level, can wirelessly charge – and some can even act as chargers themselves (the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro included), sapping their own battery life to recharge other Qi-certified devices.

There are a few flagships that don’t, like the Asus ROG 5, a gaming-focused phone that saves space and avoids the heating issues that come with wireless recharging in order to preserve thermal capacity and space for its huge 6,000mAh battery and gaming-intensive features.

Whether or not Pixel 6 owners use wireless charging, they’ll still benefit from the large 4,612mAh battery, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 5,000mAh battery. Both have a maximum charging speed of 30W, though neither includes an actual charging block in the box – you’ll have to buy that separately, but as far as we know, you won’t have to buy a Google-specific charger to get that top recharging rate.

Via Droid Life