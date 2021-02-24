The Falcon and the Winter Soldier photos tease a true Captain America sequel

When WandaVision ends next Friday, you'll have just a two-week gap until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins its six-part run on Disney Plus starting March 19. Now, Disney has released some new images for the series – the first official photos for the show, in fact.

There are nine images in total. They show Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in-costume in a variety of locations – the show takes the two heroes around the world in a series that's largely expected to continue the vibe of the Captain America movies The Winter Soldier and Civil War, with a little more in the way of spy-style adventures and realism than the usual MCU fare.

The show will delve deeper into Sam Wilson's life, too, based on the last image from this set – the behind-the-scenes image description explains that actress Adepero Oduye is playing Sarah Wilson, Sam's younger sister from the comics, which is information we didn't previously know about the show.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was meant to release before WandaVision, but restrictions brought on by Covid-19 delayed the series from its original August 2020 release date.

Here are the images of the series, which will air in longer 40-50 minute episodes than we saw with WandaVision:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The series co-stars Daniel Brühl, reprising his role as the villain Helmut Zemo from Civil War, as well as Emily VanCamp as Agent 13 and Wyatt Russell as John F Walker. Don Cheadle will also appear as War Machine, according to the actor, though Marvel hasn't officially confirmed that.

Not long to go now.

The closest you're getting to a Captain America sequel for a while

This is probably our most anticipated of the Marvel TV shows coming this year. The Captain America movies had slightly more going on in terms of characterization and themes than many of the other MCU solo films – and Bucky and Sam were true breakout characters, who never really got that much screen time.

It's unclear what Marvel's strategy will be with renewing these Disney Plus shows, but this looks like one that could run for multiple seasons – after all, there are zero Captain America movies on the calendar for Phase 4 of the MCU.

Maybe an expensive-looking TV show is the best place for them.