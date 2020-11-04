The cheapest full HD 1080p monitor right now comes with a simple feature all displays should have

onn. 42” Full HD LED Roku Smart TV - $88 at Walmart

(roughly £70)

This 41.5-inch own-brand smart TV from Walmart can be used as a computer display thanks to its three HDMI ports. What’s more, it comes with Roku built-in, meaning you can cast to it wirelessly. Grab it while you can!View Deal

At just over $2.1 per inch ($88 for a 41.5-inch diagonal), the onn. Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV (100018254) takes the title of cheapest computer monitor and cheapest full HD TV set, inch-for-inch.

It's worth getting a move on, however, because this Black Friday deal won’t be around for long.

Despite its dimensions, it is surprisingly light at less than 6Kg without the feet, making it easy to wall mount and also great for home security systems , paired with a DVR for constant CCTV monitoring.

While you can expect some corners to be cut, this is likely to be a loss-leader for Walmart, so the quality may be higher than you'd expect at this price.

Other than a full HD resolution, it also comes with Roku built in, which you can use to cast content to it wirelessly (e.g. a spreadsheet , presentation , video conferencing session etc).

The rest of the feature list is quite impressive as well, considering the price. There's a two year warranty, three HDMI (ARC) ports, an optical digital output, an audio-in port, cable and composite output, one USB connector, and two powerful 8W speakers with Dolby Audio.

Note, its panel refresh rate is 60Hz and its standby energy consumption is less than 500mW.

Here's our list of the best portable monitors out there

Bear in mind