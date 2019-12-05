The Boys Season 2: release date, cast and everything we know

The Boys is probably the best live-action superhero show made to date, and certainly in the higher tier of Amazon Prime Video originals. What could have been an overly edgy and blunt portrayal of superheroes behaving immorally with no consequences ends up on the right side of things, by dropping the worst excesses of its source material. It was compelling and strangely touching as a result.

A second season was announced before the show even aired, and it was subsequently declared one of the most successful Amazon shows yet in terms of viewing figures (even though no specific numbers were provided). The first season - and spoiler alert from this point onwards - felt like it wrote itself into a corner, in some ways, but there are loads of volumes of the comic book left for inspiration, and that means season 2 has a lot of potential.

Below, we’ll tell you everything we know about the release date of The Boys season 2, which new heroes and villains are joining the show, and more.

The first season of The Boys debuted in late July 2019, so it makes sense that the second season will start at a similar time next year. The expedient renewal of the series ahead of the air date was, we'd speculate, partly motivated by the long lead time needed for a show with this many special effects.

And we know the show is set to return in mid-2020, as teased by actor Karl Urban on Instagram when the show wrapped filming (see above). In addition, at San Diego Comic Con 2019, executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke told Collider to expect the second season at "about the same time next year". A summer release of July or 2020 seems the most likely, then, but we'll keep you updated as things develop.

The Boys season 2 has no trailer yet, but there are teaser images

First things first: if you're looking for a trailer of The Boys season 2, no such thing yet exists. Everything you'll see on the internet that promises this at the moment is built on existing footage, which is disappointing, but not surprising given that the series is likely nine months away from returning.

That said, if it'll tide you over, Amazon did release this short 'Young Homelander' clip in November 2019, to remind you why he's not very nice.

There are plenty of non-video teases out there for season 2, though. Check out these teaser images posted to social media by the cast and creators:

The Boys season 2 will be 8 episodes long, but what will the story be about?

A few elements hang in the air from the season one finale. Expect Compound V, the mysterious drug that gives superpowers to humans, to remain a recurring mystery in the show. "If it’s a secret, if it’s nothing the world knows about yet, then it becomes a secret that everyone will kill for, and it gives you an object that everybody wants, and it does all the great things a McGuffin does," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly, discussing Compound V's story significance. Now Billy and Hughie know that secret, what happens next?

At the end of season one, of course, Homelander dropped Billy Butcher on the lawn of his wife, Becca, who he presumed dead. Instead, she has a family with Homelander, including their superpowered son. It's quite a predicament for poor Billy: how will he escape? And does this mean Billy and the rest of The Boys will struggle to function as an underground group, now Homelander has Billy in his laser sights?

That's more of a question mark, but in an interview with EW, some elements of season 2 were revealed. For example, Billy's dog from the comics, Terror, will appear in one episode of the show.

The death of Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) will be a big jumping-off point for season 2's story, and Vought International's own mysterious CEO, Mr Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), will apparently appear in around four or five episodes, having made a notable cameo at the end of the season. At least one new villain will be added to the mix from the comics, too: Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, a kind of Thor/Shazam mash-up who's gender-flipped from the comics.

Speaking of new cast members...

The Boys season 2 cast will introduce new heroes and villains

Expect both The Boys and The Seven's cast members to return. Karl Urban will return as Billy Butcher, along with Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as The Female, all of whom survived the first season.

We know Starlight (Erin Moriarty) will return, along with other members from The Seven like Homelander (Antony Starr), gross fish man The Deep (Chace Crawford), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and probably A-Train (Jessie T Usher), although the latter did end season one having had a heart attack.

A bunch of big names will be added to The Boys season 2's cast. As mentioned, Giancarlo Esposito appeared in the first season's finale, guest starring as enigmatic Vought CEO Mr Edgar. He's an actor best known for his role as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, and he'll play a larger role in season 2, especially with Madelyn Stillwell (Shue) killed in the finale.

Along with Aya Cash's Stormfront, we know about a few other new cast members coming in season two. Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt will pop up, and two other actors play key roles in this season: as per Deadline, Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit are also part of The Boys season 2.

Visnjic plays Alistair Adana, the mysterious leader of some kind of church, while Doumit plays an up-and-coming congresswoman. Both actors starred in creator Eric Kripke's previous show, the cult hit Timeless.

The best superhero show on TV?

The Boys was one of the surprise hits of the year, with a strong ensemble cast and an original-feeling angle on superhero fiction during a very busy time for it. We can't wait to see more in 2020. Executive producer Seth Rogen's words about the next set of episodes to Collider leave room to be optimistic. "We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be