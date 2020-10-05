The best TechRadar reads you may have missed

The spooky season is coming to an end, and here at TechRadar we've been busy getting to grips with all the latest product launches from the last few weeks.

From the hotly-anticipated iPhone 12 to the brand-new Amazon Echo, we've been testing away to bring you our thoughts on the latest tech.

So whether you see buying a new phone as a future investment, or replacing your old devices makes you feel like a Pixar villain, we're here to cover everything you need to know about the newest tech before it all goes on sale over Black Friday.

It's not just about the tech that's already been released either – as we get ready for the PS5 to launch in November, we're wondering just how intuitive its recently revealed user interface really is. And, for the more old-school among you, we put forward our case for supporting your local record store as the industry faces one of its toughest challenges yet amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enjoy this week's digest – or, if you'd rather have a little rest of those peepers of yours, scroll down to the end of this article to find the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast for straight-to-your-ears chat about the latest and greatest in tech.

The latest Windows 10 update may have only just been released on October 13, but it's already causing major issues for some users.

Despite being designed to fix several vulnerabilities and bugs, the updates are seemingly causing more problems than they've solved, with multiple readers getting in touch with TechRadar to voice their concerns.

It's the latest in a series of faulty Windows 10 updates, so let's hope Microsoft releases a fix very soon.

Following its announcement on October 13, we've been getting to know the new iPhone 12 – and we're pretty impressed.

No, it's not the biggest upgrade we've seen, but what's important is the iPhone 12's potential; 5G networks are rapidly rolling out across the globe, and the MagSafe addition could prove groundbreaking.

As Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief puts it, these things, combined with an improved design and screen, mean the iPhone 12 will become more useful the longer you own it.

Bad news for fans of Away: Netflix has cancelled the Hillary Swank space travel drama, without giving disappointed viewers a reason.

The show had seemingly enjoyed moderate success up until this point, making the cancellation even more puzzling – and it means it joins the Netflix graveyard of one-and-done series like I Am Not Okay With This and The Society.

Technology is improving all the time, and replacing our older devices for newer, shinier models is a normal part of life – but as Computing Editor Matt Hanson discovered, saying goodbye really is the hardest thing to do:

"This is exactly the kind of crap Woody had to put up with when Andy got Buzz Lightyear. And now I was in a crappy Pixar film that wouldn’t even be worth streaming on Disney Plus. Yes, it was that bad."

The third and final Record Store Day 'drop' took place on October 24, and brought with it a ton of exclusive vinyl releases to turntable enthusiasts around the world.

But, as Simon Lucas explains, the humble record store is teetering on the edge of extinction, as the Covid-19 pandemic discourages vinyl fans from visiting their local stores.

So, what can we do to save an industry on the edge? Well, you'd better use it – or risk losing it.

The PS5 release date is looming on the horizon, and in the run up to its launch, Sony's treated us to glimpse of the next-gen console's user interface – but Staff Writer Adam Vjestica, is not impressed by one of its most widely praised features, 'Cards'.

The PS5's Cards are designed to help you quickly interact with a game or the PS5 system in a variety of ways – but their demand for your time could make playing some games feel more like a part-time job than a way to relax.

Tech news, coming straight in your ears! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Producer, and Henry T. Casey, Editor at Tom's Guide, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from our first impressions of the iPhone 12 to how we really feel about the Apple Watch sleep tracking app.

