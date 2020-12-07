The best PS5 game might get a sequel, if casual gamers make enough of a fuss

Pre-installed on every system, Astro’s Playroom is arguably one of the best games on PS5. Designed to showcase all the features of the DualSense controller, it’s a must-play if you’re a fan of platformers or simply want to feel the difference that Sony’s new pad can provide.

It’s a shame, then, that the experience is rather short-lived, but more content could be on the way if the game resonates with consumers.

Astro's Playroom has been widely praised by critics for its beautiful presentation, ingenious gameplay mechanics and abundance of charm, but Japan Studio boss Nicolas Doucet stressed the consumer experience will ultimately decide whether game receives a sequel or expansion in the future.

In an interview in the latest issue of Edge (via VGC), Doucet said: “At this moment in time, there’s no plan for an extension of Astro’s Playroom, but I think it’s going to come down to the popularity of the game. So far we’ve heard a lot from the media, and it’s been very positive, and we’re really, really happy.

"But a lot of it is going to come down to the consumer experience. I think we need to hear from them too. And that’s going to happen post-launch, once the console is in the hands of consumers.”

Robot rock

If Sony’s little android proves to be a hit, a sequel could follow, though Doucet did make it clear that the studio is always looking to work on new ideas first and foremost.

“...if the character has popularity, and if it proves that people are really having fun, [an extension or sequel] could be one avenue to follow. But at the same time, in Team Asobi we’re always trying to come up with ideas from technology, and so there are lots of things we want to try and do around the controller,” Doucet explained.

“And as we make these prototypes, if one of them turns out to be a game idea in its own right, it could end up being a new direction that we take and we’ll run with it. So it could be one or the other, but at this moment in time I don’t really know.”

Would you be excited to play more Astro's Playroom? Shout about how much you love the game on social media, and we may get the sequel Astro deserves.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller deals Sony PS5 Playstation 5... PBTech NZ NZ $124.95 View Mighty Ape View Similar Mighty Ape No price information Check Mighty Ape