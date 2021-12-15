The best gaming laptops could get even better according to new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak

Audio player loading…

It looks like gaming laptops could get a major powerup in 2022, as new rumors suggest that Nvidia could be making a mobile version of its powerful RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

The latest rumors come from the launch of the AIDA64 diagnostic and benchmark software. On the tool’s website, FinalWire, the company behind the software, explains that the new 6.60 version of AIDA64 has been released with support for Intel’s new Alder Lake CPUs, as well as the company’s upcoming Raptor Lake processors.

However, the company also let slip that the new version also supports “GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop” devices. What’s interesting about this is that Nvidia has yet to announce an RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. Could this mention be a mistake, or a hint at what’s to come?

How likely is it?

While Nvidia hasn’t announced the RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, it’s looking increasingly likely that an announcement is imminent. There’s been a steady stream of RTX 3080 Ti laptop rumors swirling for a good few months now. There’s been benchmark leaks, references spotted in various lists, and even leaks from laptop manufacturers.

This latest leak, then, adds more fuel to the fire, and makes us even more convinced that RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptops are coming.

It also makes sense. Currently, Nvidia’s laptop GPUs top out at the RTX 3080, while its desktop GPUs include the more powerful RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090. By bringing the RTX 3080 Ti (in some form) to laptops, Nvidia could bring a hefty upgrade to gaming laptops.

Not only that, but it’ll bring more choice – at the moment RTX 3080 gaming laptops are highly in demand, so an influx of new RTX 3080 Ti-toting laptops should give consumers more options.

And, while the mention of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop devices by FinalWire could just be an error, this is a team that doesn’t usually publish false information by accident.

Analysis: just in time for CES 2022

So, it’s certainly looking likely that RTX 3080 Ti-powered gaming laptops are coming. The rumors have been ramping up, and it could mean we see something at CES 2022. This is a huge tech event that happens most years in Las Vegas (this year’s event was canceled due to Covid-19), where the biggest names in technology – including Nvidia – attend.

This would be an ideal time to show off a new mobile GPU, along with new gaming laptops packing the tech. All the big laptop makers will also be there, so it certainly makes sense to announce it at CES 2022. Luckily, with the show starting on Wednesday January 5, 2022 (with press conferences from some companies taking place from January 3), we won’t have too long to wait.

