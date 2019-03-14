The best Fitbit Flex 2 bands and accessories

The Fitbit Flex 2 is one of Fitbit's barebones fitness trackers, which makes it great for a range of activities if you just want a simple step tracker to measure your fitness – but you're not only going to want to wear it for your next marathon.

The basic band and appearance of the Flex 2 may not be appropriate for all occasions, and you might not want it on your wrist – but luckily there are a range of accessories or straps you can buy to make it a flexible device for all settings.

Whether they're fancy-looking straps or ways to attach your Flex 2 to a different body part, these are some of the best straps and accessories for your fitness tracker.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

1. Chofit Fitbit Flex 2 Elegant Bracelet

A leather and steel strap

Colors: Brown and Gold, Pink, Silver and Black | Material: Leather and stainless steel

Elegant looks

Adjustable strap

Only work with Fitbit Flex 2

Perhaps you're happy to stick with the basic rubber wristband of the Fitbit Flex - after all, it is a fitness tracker, and the rubber strap is workout-ready.

But the latch can more easily come undone than some trackers, and if you're out on a jog you may end up travelling a significant distance before you realize you've lost it.

You can avoid these woes with a set of Friendly Swede Silicone Fasteners, which you simply slide over the clasp to keep it in place. You only need one to keep your Flex secure, but you get twelve in a pack, sporting a range of different colors, so you can use extras to add a bit of flair to your wrist.

2. Fitbit Flex 2 Replacement Charger

Useful if you need two

Colors: Black | Material: Plastic

Useful for travelers

Cheap

Not useful for everyone

Find yourself misplacing your Fitbit Flex 2 charger a lot? Why not have two?

It's always useful to have multiple options, and buying one of these will let you permanently store a charging dock at both work and home, or give you one to throw in your bag for when it needs charging on the go.

3. Fitbit Flex 2 Classic Band

Get yourself a new color

Colors: Black, Lavendar, Magenta, Navy, Pink, Grey, Yellow | Material: Silicone

Looks great

A new color

Not very different

The silicone band you likely bought for your Fitbit Flex 2 also comes in a variety of other colors.

These are sold separately, so if you buy a few extras you'll be able to have a selection of different colors for different occasions. There are lots to choose from and they're not expensive at all.

4. Fitbit Flex 2 Bangle

For formal occasions

Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Silver | Material: Metal

Plated gold option

Formal look

Expensive compared to others

If you want a more formal look for when you go to weddings or even just on a night out, Fitbit offers this beautiful bangle that will give your Flex 2 an entirely different look to what you're used to.

It comes in stainless steel, 22k rose gold or 22k gold depending on how much money you're prepared to spend on it.

5. Tory Burch Metal Fret Pendant

A new way to wear your Flex

Colors: Gold, Silver, Rose Gold | Material: Metal

Fashionable

Stands out

Pricey

Makes your Flex harder to see

Fitbits, like most fitness trackers, are typically worn on your wrist, but there's no reason why some, such as the Fitbit Flex, can't be worn around your neck in a pendant.

That thought led to the creation of this Metal Fret Pendant by designer Tory Burch. Not only does it give you a new way to wear your Fitbit Flex, but the metal enclosure is premium, stylish and hides your Fitbit away enough that it can be used as a genuine fashion accessory.

Yet it still leaves your Fitbit fully functional and the gaps in the metal mean you can still view your progress with a double tap of the pendant.

6. CAREOR Fitbit Flex 2 Ankle Running Band

A sports wrap for your wrist

Colors: , Brown and Gold, Silver, Black

Comfortable fit

Can be used for other fitness trackers too

Isn't a tight hold

If you want your Fitbit on your ankle, but want it there for sports and fitness reasons and so don't care about the appearance, the CAREOR ankle running band is for you.

It has a tight fit around the ankle with a wire mesh, so you won't get hot and it won't get as sweaty as a tracker on your wrist.

You can fit a few different fitness trackers in the running band, so you don't need to stay faithful to the Fitbit Flex 2 , although the fact it isn't bespoke to the Flex 2 means it isn't as tight or natural a fit as it could be.

7. Fitbit Flex 2 Necklace Wearable

Don't attach your Fitbit to any limb at all

Colors: Silver, Black

Looks beautiful

Novel way to wear your Fitbit

May not pick up steps as accurately

Sometimes you get sick of having your Fitbit Flex 2 on any limb at all, and in that case your best shot is to wear it around your neck.

The Fitbit Flex 2 Necklace Wearable isn't just a breath of fresh air if you're sick of your wrist-mounted step tracker, but it's also a good looking accessory in its own right. On top of that it's inexpensive and comes in two different colors.

