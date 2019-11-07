The best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus plans and prices in Australia compared

Update: Optus and Telstra are both only currently only stocking the iPhone 7 32GB model, and there isn't any Pluses around, but this changes regularly, so keep checking in! Alternatively, you can always check out our best iPhone 8 deals and get the newer model for a similar monthly price.

iPhone 7 prices have been dropping considerably since the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. On this page we're sussing out the best value plans that will net you the older Apple handset and we'll help you pick which one is right for you.

At this point, you can score an iPhone 7 Plus from Optus for a much better deal than the iPhone 7 at Telstra, but we've included the best deal from either carrier and with either handset, just in case you have a preference either way.

See also: iPhone 7 review | iPhone 7 Plus review

Getprice compares Australian pricing for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

The best iPhone 7 plans

iPhone 7 32GB | 60GB data | 3 months free plan fees | AU$65 pm For a little more dosh each month than the budget plan below, you can jack up the data limit to 60GB rather than just 4GB and also score the 6 month free trial of Apple Music and 3 months of plan fees for free (saving you AU$195). Total cost over 24 months is AU$1,560

