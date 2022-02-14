The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

Audio player loading…

The Super Bowl 2022 has come and gone with its usual mix of spectacle, sporting prowess and the debut of some very expensive adverts.

Unlike in 2021, where the number of actual supporters in the stadium was outnumbered by the number of Covid-sponsored cardboard cut-outs, things had a much more normal feel this year with a capacity crowd packed into the SoFi Stadium and billions more watching on at home.

But was that reflected in the adverts? And, given each 30-second commercial cost a whopping $7 million, did anybody get adequate bang for all those bucks?

We've rounded up the best and the worst of them below for you...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer

Let's start with the biggie, shall we? We got a first look at Amazon's lavish and hugely expensive new take on Lord Of The Rings. At just over a minute long, it doesn't give much away on characters or plot, but given it'll have cost $14 million just to show it, you can see why they've kept things brief.

What is clearly on show is the size and scale of the show and it's certainly got us excited for September 2, which is when it arrives on Amazon Prime.

Uber Don't Eats

Uber have certainly harnessed some star power to show off the fact that they're branching out into non-food items for their delivery service.

Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicholas Braun all line up to try some decidedly not tasty items. We see Paltrow getting stuck into one of her Goop candles, Cousin Greg enjoying some washing up liquid and Noah chowing down on a lightbulb.

We're sure they've all been handsomely compensated, but we're also curious as to see what was actually in that candle...

Nope - Super Bowl Teaser

Everyone got the first chance to look at Jordan Peele's much-anticipated new horror, which reunites him with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

Suitably creepy, suitably bizarre and very intriguing indeed.

Nope will in theaters in July and you can watch the full trailer and read our full report here.

Squarespace's Sally's Seashells

Branching out from the stings at the beginning and end of what felt like every podcast in existence, the web builders have recruited Zendaya and Outkast's Andre 3000 for their new campaign.

A play on the classic tongue-twister, this is quite charming, even if it's impossible to say...

Goodbye Cable

Jim Carrey famously picked up a $20 million dollar paycheck for his role as Ernie "Chip" Douglas in 1996 dark comedy The Cable Guy, but it's unlikely he earned quite as much to reprise the role for this Verizon commercial.

It's a bit hammy, but there are some nice call-backs to the original film and a good turn from Blockers' star Geraldine Viswanathan, who does a nice line in looking bemused...

Dr. EV-il

Another classic comedy gets a 2022 reskin with Mike Myers, Seth Green, Rob Lowe and Mindy Sterling all returning to the roles they made famous in Austin Powers.

Myers is in Doctor Evil mode, rather than the hairy horndog, and this time he's trying to save the world.

Having bought General Motors, the evil tycoon now agrees to save the planet from climate change before trying to take it over. Which is nice of him...

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight

We get another brief glimpse at Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac's sleep-challenged Steven Grant as he prepares to launch his new series on Disney+ on March 30th.

It's a short, but action-packed teaser with plenty to get excited about.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Super Bowl TV spot

A shortened version of the Doctor Strange sequel trailer that dropped at the same time online, because, you know, these things cost lots of money.

You can read a full breakdown here.

Sleep With John Legend

John Legend in some lovely silk pyjamas telling us all about his sleepcast. Why not?

Lay’s Golden Memories

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen come together to show off their happiest memories, all of which happen to have taken place while they were eating crisps. We'd say that wasn't relatable, but, let's be honest, it definitely is...