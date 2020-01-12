Texans vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional Round playoffs football from anywhere

The NFL is heading to Kansas City where the Houston Texans will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of this year’s playoffs. This is a game you won’t want to miss as the Chiefs suffered a 31-24 defeat to the Texans in week 6 and the team will be out for revenge with a spot in the AFC Championship game on the line. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Texans vs Chiefs live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs - when and where? The Houston Texans will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 75,000+ Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kick-off time is set for 2.05pm local time, so that’s 3.05pm ET, 12.05pm PT, 8.05pm GMT or 7.05am AEDT on Monday.

Houston finished the regular season 10-6 at the top of the AFC South and the team holds the No. 4 seed in the postseason. The Chiefs were expecting to take on the Patriots in today’s game but a Titans upset last week means they’ll play the Texans instead. Last Sunday the Texans earned their fourth postseason victory in franchise history when they defeated the Bills 19-22 thanks an overtime field goal by place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. Can Houston make history and advance past the Divisional Round for the first time in Texans history?

Kansas City ended the regular season 12-4 and was able to sit out Wild Card weekend because the team got a first round bye in the playoffs after their 31-21 win over the Chargers in week 17 earned them the No.2 seed in the AFC playoffs. This means the Chiefs will go into today’s game well rested and unfortunately for the Texans, this is a much different team than they faced in week 6. Will the Chiefs defeat the Texans and continue on the road to Super Bowl 2020?

Whether you’re a Texans fan in Houston, a Chiefs fan in Kansas City or just want to tune in to see which team will play in next week’s AFC Championship - we’ll show you how to get a Texans vs Chiefs live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Texans vs Chiefs game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Texans vs Chiefs online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Texans vs Chiefs in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on CBS . The network will show today’s Texans vs Chiefs game at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT and it will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Don’t have cable, in a local market and want to watch this game for free? You can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not interested in paying for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Chiefs vs Texans live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £30.99 with the Playoff Pass. UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Texans vs Chiefs game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 7.30pm GMT on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL Divisional Round live stream in Canada for free

Canadian NFL fans will be able to watch today’s Texans vs Chiefs game on CTV and the network will show the game at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you’d rather stream the game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Texans vs Chiefs.

Live stream Texans vs Chiefs in Australia for free