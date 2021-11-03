Tesla self-driving recall sees over 11,700 EVs returned to sender

Tesla has issued a recall for many of its vehicles over a software update issued in late October to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program.

Though it quickly withdrew the update and issued a fix, following the formal recall process helps ensure that necessary updates are performed to as many affected vehicles as possible.

The recall involves over 11,700 Tesla vehicles that include certain Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2021. The Model Y didn't escape the recall, either, as certain 2020 and 2021 models are included.

Unexpected braking

The recall comes just a week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted news about the issue involving the latest beta rollout, which hadn't gone as planned.

Some drivers reported problems with the operation of vehicle safety systems, noting that their cars braked unexpectedly and that certain safety features shut off completely.

The automaker rolled back the beta update and quickly reissued a fix, but the move to follow a formal recall process is a prudent one for Tesla. The NHTSA questioned Tesla over its decision to avoid recalls for previous issues, so the pressure to follow the rules is strong.

The move helps Tesla avoid further scrutiny over its safety management practices, as the NHTSA already has open investigations into several incidents involving Tesla vehicles crashing into parked emergency vehicles.