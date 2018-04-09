Tesla Model 3 with all-wheel drive could start rolling off the line in July

The Tesla Model 3 has been beset by low production numbers since launch, and while CEO Elon Musk has stepped in to get manufacturing up to speed, those who ordered an all-wheel drive (AWD) model of the car have a bit longer to wait.

According to Musk, tweeting over the weekend to a pre-order customer, Tesla's timeframe for putting the dual-motor Model 3 into production is July. Probably.

So probably JulyApril 8, 2018

He noted that first Tesla needs to reach its target of 5,000 Model 3 cars per week before introducing "complexity that would inhibit production ramp."

Currently, Tesla is making about 2,000 Model 3s per week. So far this year, Tesla has produced 8,180 Model 3s, and it aims to reach the 5,000 cars per week mark by the end of June.

Those who ordered the all-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 are likely watching this latest development closely.

While these customers may have pre-ordered their AWD configuration at the start, Tesla has yet to roll out a Model 3 other than the single-motor, rear-wheel drive version from its production line. That has to be disappointing, if not incredibly frustrating.

With Musk sleeping at Tesla's factory to ensure Model 3 production reaches its targets, hopefully the story soon changes for anyone who opted for AWD.

Via Engadget