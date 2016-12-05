Tesco Mobile deny CEO move to Virgin as ’just speculation’

Tesco Mobile CEO Anthony Vollmer is to move to rival MVNO Virgin according to the Financial Times who’ve stated that ‘The cable company is now close to agreeing the appointment.’ However, Tesco Mobile have refused to comment on the news, describing it as ‘just speculation.’

More unknown sources referenced in the Financial Times piece make other claims including that Virgin Media is looking to build its own radio infrastructure like Sky Mobile and that Three and O2 are planning to try and win EE’s Virgin Media contract from them in the near future.

Vollmer has been head of Tesco Telecoms and Tesco Mobile for three and a half years, having worked in various roles at the same company for two years prior to this. Before that he worked at BT, and at BT’s subsidiary PlusNet as CEO.

Virgin Media is owned by international telecoms, broadband and content provider Liberty Global, with Peter Kelly at the head of their UK mobile arm. The quad-play provider has 3 million mobile customers while Tesco Mobile as 4.6 million

Virgin Media refused to comment on the story.

