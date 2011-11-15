TalkTalk to offer YouView trial next year

TalkTalk will host trials of the forthcoming YouView video on demand service, with the broadband giant set to launch a 'friends and family' test next year.

The ISP announced the news in an analysts update, reports the Guardian, and will offer up 3,000 trials of the service through its Huawei built set-top boxes.

"The launch of YouView next year will be a major development for TalkTalk and we are on track to offer a value for money product of phone, broadband and TV in Spring 2012," the company said in its interim results.

Lengthy hold-ups

The YouView project has been held up for lengthy periods, partly because of the BBC's involvement (and therefore the BBC Trust).

High-profile changes at the top, including the replacement of Anthony Rose, and the looming presence not only of Google TV, but also on demand services from many manufacturers of televisions and the growing ability of consoles have led many to question the project.

However, TalkTalk – one of the partners along with BT, ITV, BBC, Channel 4, Five and Arqiva – is still keen to boost its own IPTV offering, and will heavily back YouView.

It remains to be seen if the other ISP on board, BT, will be offering a similar pilot scheme for its users.