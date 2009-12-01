Sky News to run Friday technology show

Sky News is to run a special technology news section in a Friday evening slot, with the broadcaster pointing to the increasing importance of technology.

Presenter Martin Stanford is a familiar face to millions as the face of tech coverage on Sky, and he will cover the latest developments in 'mainstream' technology.

Friday night tech

"Technology is so mainstream nowadays - at work, at home, at school– all our lives are affected by, or in thrall to, the onward march of technology - and it's important we try to keep the Sky News audience abreast of developments," Stanford said.

Technology Unplugged will see Stanford joined for a half hour show by high profile guests and a 'tech review' panel of journalists and practitioners will discuss the latest phones, computers and software.

The show starts on Friday, 4 December and runs weekly from 7:30 to 8pm.