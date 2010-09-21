Sky+ HD Anytime crash problem being investigated

Sky has insisted that it is working on a problem that has seen many customers' Sky+ HD boxes freeze when people tried to open the Anytime service.

The problem is serious enough for Sky to stop adding programmes to Anytime while it is rectified.

"Over the last 48 hours, some Sky+ HD customers have experienced problems when using Sky Anytime," Sky told TechRadar.

"Because of a technical issue, some HD boxes would freeze or go into standby while accessing the Sky Anytime menu.

Working on the problem

"We're working to investigate the problem and we believe that we've now identified the root cause," the spokesperson continued

"This means that no further customers should experience the problem and there is no need to disable Sky Anytime on your Sky+ HD box.

"However, while our final checks are continuing, we're taking the precaution of not adding new programmes to Anytime for Sky+ HD customers.

"This is a purely temporary measure and we hope to be able to reinstate the full service as soon as possible. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused in the meantime.

"Please note that this issue relates to Sky+ HD boxes only and has not affected standard definition Sky+ boxes."

With Anytime+ on the horizon, as well as the launch of the Sky 3D channel, this is an exciting time to be a Sky+ HD customer, but it is not without the odd teething trouble.