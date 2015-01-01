Samsung to use Tizen OS across all its 2015 Smart TVs

Samsung confirmed on its official blog that all Smart TVs launched in 2015 will be powered by a new platform built around the Tizen operating system.

The OS was originally destined to be Samsung's answer to Android on the smartphone front, as the Korean company tried to reduce its dependence on Google's platform.

Although a second Tizen smartphone, the Z1, is expected to be launched in the next few weeks, it looks that Samsung's ambitions have been scaled back, at least for now.

But television, where much of the market is still dominated by old technology, is pretty much up there for grab

No surprises then as Samsung is determined to use its clout as the world's biggest TV maker to set the agenda with Tizen being central to its plan.

The new Smart Hub will enable "easy navigation" and "quick access" (don't they all try to do that anyway).

Tizen-powered televisions are also expected to sync more easily with other devices using either Wi-Fi direct or Bluetooth Low Energy.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will have some TVs running Tizen on display at CES 2015 so stay tuned for hands-on next week.