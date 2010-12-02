Samsung hits 1m Smart TV app downloads

Samsung has apparently hit the million mark in Smart TV app downloads through its store.

Samsung's App store has been going for a year, and as Smart TV's proliferate the number of downloads has increased.

Akihabara claims that Samsung's download counter has ticked past one million, a key landmark for the App store and connected TVs.

App growth

The apps available cover things from social networking and news and weather feeds.

The rise and rise of connected televisions is likely to be a key trend for 2011, although it remains to be seen how services such as Google TV, YouView and new offerings from the likes of Virgin Media impacts on things.

Bringing an internet connection to a television brings a host of possibilities, although there remain doubts about just what will make the move from mobile and computing to the television screen.