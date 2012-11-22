No Sony 4K content stream for Australians

If you were considering picking up one of those 84-inch KD-84X9005 Ultra HD televisions on the back of Sony's announcement that it would be offering a content delivery system for Ultra HD content, think again.

Sony Australia has confirmed to CNet that the service will be for US customers only, meaning Aussie purchasers of the television will have to find their own 4K content.

The Ultra HD television, which Sony is selling for $24,999 and stubbornly referring to as 4K despite the official name change to Ultra HD, joins LG's 84-inch Ultra HD TV in lacking any real appropriate content in Australia.

No viable alternatives

The announcement of a 4K content delivery system was a huge advantage for Sony in its launch of the Ultra HD television, especially given the fundamental lack of content on the market now.

While there are some demo reels available online, the promise of Hollywood movies in 4K would go a long way to countering the price difference between the Sony TV and the LG model, which costs $16,000.

On the upside, Sony's statement wasn't all bad news. It did leave the door open for an Australian launch down the track, stating: "At this stage, this is a local US initiative with Sony Pictures Entertainment."

Via: Cnet