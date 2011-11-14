Netflix seals UK deal with Lionsgate

Netflix has announced a deal with Lionsgate to show its films on the streaming service when it launches in the UK next year.

With the Netflix UK launch set for next year, the streaming company is keen to secure headline deals – and Lionsgate UK represents a high-profile name.

"Netflix is the leading worldwide brand in steaming movies and they have an incredible service in North America," said Lionsgate UK CEO Zygi Kamasa.

"We are very excited to be working with them as they launch their service and bring our movies to audiences in the UK and Ireland."

Pay TV home

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, added: "Lionsgate is an important and successful supplier of television series and movies to us in all of our territories,"

"We are proud to be the exclusive Pay TV home for Lionsgate theatrically-released films in the UK and Ireland."

Films that will be appearing 'exclusively on Netflix within one year of their theatrical release' include The Hunger Games, Expendables 2 and, wait for it, the Dirty Dancing remake.

Netflix will also be offering a Lionsgate back catalogue that includes Blair Witch, Reservoir Dogs and Saw 3D.