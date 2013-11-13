Netflix reveals its biggest redesign for TVs yet

Not content with announcing a new franchise practically every week to add to its ever-expanding streaming archive, Netflix has also revealed a brand-new look for those who use the service through a television.

According to Netflix it is the biggest change ever, TV wise, to its user interface – offering much more of a visual flair to proceedings and improving on Netflix's search capabilities.

Given that over half of Netflix's users use the service through a television it makes sense to overhaul this experience and it seems that the redesign's emphasis is very much on the visuals.

There are now three rotating images for each title on Netflix, so you get more of a flavour of what you are watching, and now individual titles have been given an image to go along with a synopsis.

Flix is fixed

When it comes to search, Netflix has made this much more visual too with titles appearing as soon as you type in a letter. And director and actor searching has also been given something of an overhaul.

The transition from browsing to watching has also been sped up, so you no longer have the massive red Netflix splash screen when you press 'play'.

Netflix also explained to TechRadar that the backend of the service has also gone through some major changes, which means that this update will reach most devices at the same time, with the following devices getting the update within the next two weeks: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, new Blu-ray players, new Smart TVs and Roku 3.

As Netflix engineers have built a completely new software platform, it will mean that further updates in the future will be pushed to all compatible devices, instead of users on certain platforms having to wait for their new Netflix fix.