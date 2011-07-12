More than 10% of new TV's 3D-enabled by end of 2011

Between 10 and 20 per cent of new televisions being made will be 3D ready by the end of 2011, according to the five key manufacturers of panels.

Sharp, Samsung, LG Display, AU Optronics (AUO) and Chimei Innolux (CMI) have variously announced their target for the total shipments to go out with 3D TV panels by the end of the year.

CMI – who specialise in active technology - are pushing for one in five of their panels to be 3D capable, while AUO are aiming for 10 per cent.

The more familiar names to consumers – Sharp, LG and Samsung – are all setting their targets at between the two.

Price benefits

The competition between passive and active shutter glasses is being seen within the industry as a battle which will ultimately drive prices down for the consumer.

With the amount of 3D content being produced increasingly hugely, the desire for a 3D television is clearly on the rise, despite some deep-seated doubts from consumers in the technology.

With the major television manufacturers all backing 3D, albeit with a split between active and passive, the technology is likely to become a familiar site in new televisions, in the same way as HD is now more often present than not in the latest screens.

Via DigiTimes