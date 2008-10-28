How marriage affects control of the remote

A poll of 5,000 married couples has discovered that it takes less than three years before the battle of the remote control starts in earnest.

Three quarters of the people questioned by www.onepoll.com insisted that they would not relinquish control of the remote, even if their partner asked them nicely.

The research suggests that the honeymoon period of marriage ends two years, six months and 25 days in.

Decade

Onepoll's John Sewell commented: "We polled couples who have been married for more than 10 years to see how they view their current relationship.

"Couples who have been together for a long time need to find a good balance between feeling comfortable, and taking each other for granted.

"The odd romantic meal would probably be all many couples need to spice things up a bit – and small gestures such as tidying up, and helping out with the housework and relinquishing control of the TV remote would go a long way."

You can take the dog, just leave me the remote control.