Sony leak reveals bold LED HD TV plans

In a move that could have a major impact on the display industry, a leaked report discovered on Monday suggests that Sony will offer LED-backlit screens in its high-end Bravia line of HD TVs this autumn.

According to the Boy Genius Report, Sony's not-so-secret roadmap includes an LED-backlit display on its Bravia XBR line, as well as support for DLNA media sharing and online program guides, all of which will appear in the as-yet announced XBR7.

More contrasty

Sony's decision to offer LED-backlighting in its displays is a major step forward for the company and one that should dramatically improve contrast ratios and create much deeper blacks without sacrificing the quality of lighter areas.

The LED-backlit displays will also increase colour accuracy and with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, they should maintain a stable image during viewing.

Sony has yet to comment on the leak, but the roadmap did say that the new HD TV should hit shop shelves in October. So far, the company is only planning on releasing 40- and 70-inch models, but more sizes may be on the way next year.