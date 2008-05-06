Freesat launches in UK

Freesat has finally arrived – with all bar 2 per cent of UK homes now able to access 80 digital TV and Radio channels, assuming they have a satellite dish of course.

For a one-off payment customers will now be able to purchase the dish, a set-top box to decode the signal and the installation of both.

Channel crossing

Although the service launches with that 80 figure of channels, the hope is that there will be 200 vying for your attention by the end of the year.

The service is a collaboration between the BBC and ITV and will provide HD programs from both channels.

Line of sight

"It's got 98 per cent coverage across the UK and it's only homes that really don't have a clear line of sight to the satellite that can't get it, or certain listed buildings," Freesat’s Emma Scott told BBC Radio Five Live.

"But unlike Freeview you can receive Freesat across the country, which means that in those areas that at the moment can't get access to free digital television this is the first time that you can get free digital TV."

The dishes should be available from all major high-street electronics stores from 6 May.