An Apple TV would be a 'terrible' idea, said Steve Jobs

Apple's iTV plans are rumoured to be on the backburner while it focuses on the iWatch

Rumours of an Apple TV set persevere but, before his death, Steve Jobs reportedly said that he thought the idea would be bad for the company.

A new book, Haunted Empire: Apple After Steve Jobs, claims an alleged meeting took place where Jobs said he thought, "TV is a terrible business. They don't turn over and the margins suck."

While that definitely sounds like the familiar, to-the-point nature of Steve Jobs, he was also known for dramatically changing his mind - and occasionally getting things wrong too.

Apples and pears

For example, if Jobs had his way and not used Sony's disc drive in the first Macintosh, the computer would never have shipped on time.

And in Walter Isaacson's biography on the Apple icon, Jobs is quoted as saying "I'd like to create an integrated television set that is completely easy to use… It would be seamlessly synced with all of your devices and with iCloud… I finally cracked it."