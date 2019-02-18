Here's how one company is teaching children to code and program

From the beginning, Roblox was created with the goal of teaching children to code and program, while also giving them an environment in which they can play and learn. Our founder, Dave Baszucki’s previous business was a coding education platform for children. Dave noticed that when kids completed the set curriculum, they stuck around, building new elements and playing with other children. Roblox was inspired by observing how kids learn through play.

Because all of the experiences on our platform are user generated, players get inspired and want to create something too. We foster that curiosity with free curriculum for educators to incorporate into school and after school programs, and share content and best practices with the community on the whole. In 2018, we also ran summer camps in more than 20 countries, teaching coding, game development and entrepreneurship– we reached over 50,000 children in Europe alone.

What’s more, twice a year we invite up-and-coming creators to join us at headquarters for a three-to-five month internship program to work on a new or existing game, collaborate with other developers, provide feedback to our engineering team and learn entrepreneurship skills.

Roblox also offers self-guided classes on our website, and hosts online forums for co-learning opportunities to encourage kids to build their first game in a really simple, step-by-step way.