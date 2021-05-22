Taylor vs Ramirez live stream: how to watch unification fight online from anywhere

Undisputed super-lightweight supremacy and legendary status awaits the winner of tonight's huge fight. As undefeated IBF, WBA and ‘The Ring’ champ Josh Taylor enters the ring with also-undefeated WBC and WBO belt holder Jose Ramirez, we're going to find out what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. Read on as we explain how to watch a Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

It's hard to overstate the gravity of this boxing event. Four-belt unification bouts are vanishingly rare, and these are two warriors at the very top of their game, with no obvious favorite.

28-year-old Jose "The Jaguar" Ramirez is the more experienced fighter, boasting a 26-0 record with 17 of those wins delivered by way of knockout. But Josh "The Tartan Tornado" Taylor, two years his opponent's senior, has a 17-0 record, with 13 knockouts.

Devastating left hooks to the head and body are the weapons of choice for both men, who fight on the front foot, though Ramirez has the reach advantage. However, the Scottish southpaw will take heart from the way Ramirez toiled against the last leftie he fought, Jose Zepeda, who dominated the early stages of their fight two years ago.

It's an enormous, life-changing occasion, and tonight's winner will go down in boxing history. Follow our guide below to watch a Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez online in the US without cable

Boxing fans based in the US have several options for watching the Taylor vs Ramirez fight. It's being shown on ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage getting underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. However, die-hard boxing fans may want to tune in via ESPN+, which is showing all of the action from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from 4.45pm ET / 1.45pm PT. It costs just $5.99 per month, but you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance. You can learn all you need to know and sign up with our dedicated ESPN Plus guide. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $13.99 a month. Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels from just $35 a month. Meanwhile, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Oh yeah... and it comes with a FREE fuboTV trial, too!

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez: live stream in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch a Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream using Fite TV. At just over £9 (the website actually prices it at US$12.99), it's much cheaper than many PPV boxing events. You can stream Fite either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, which is when Fite's coverage will get underway. So you may be glad to hear there's unlimited reruns available with this PPV purchase. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez: live stream boxing in Canada

In Canada, the Taylor vs Ramirez fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream boxing just like they would at home.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez: live stream boxing in Australia

While no linear channel is set to show the fight Down Under, the Fite TV streaming service is offering the Taylor vs Ramirez fight as a pay-per-view event. In order to tune in, you’ll need to set up a FITE TV account, with the PPV set to cost US$12.99, which is around AU$17. The fighters look set to make their ring walks at around 10am AEST on Sunday morning, which is when Fite TV's coverage gets underway. If that's a little too early for your liking, Fite also includes unlimited reruns with the PPV purchase. Out of Australia and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

The Taylor vs Ramirez fight takes place on Saturday, May 22 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez ring walk times

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez time (US and Canada): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 7pm CT

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez (UK): 1am BST (Sunday, May 23)

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez time (Australia): 10am AEST (Sunday, May 23)

Taylor vs Ramirez: full card for tonight's event