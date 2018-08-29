Take a peek at Technics’ futuristic Ottava S SC-C50 wireless Chromecast speaker

At Berlin’s IFA 2018 conference we clapped eyes on the futuristic-looking new Ottava S SC-C50 speaker from Technics. The Ottava S SC-C50 has been optimized for seamless wireless connectivity, with built in Google Chromecast making it easy to tune into your favorite streaming services.

With a striking elliptical design, the SC-C50 houses seven speakers within its casing, including three mid-range speakers, three high-frequency tweeters, and a subwoofer, all angled to fill your entire room with sound.

Tailored sound

The speaker comes with three different presets tailored to different mounting locations, meaning that your music sounds great whether you place it on the floor or on a table. For audiophiles there is also an inbuilt microphone that allows the sound to be optimized using a smartphone app.

As the SC-C50 is Google Chromecast enabled, music playback can be controlled using Google Assistant. However, the voice assistant isn't built in, meaning this only works if you already have another Google Assistant voice-activated speaker like also on your network to communicate with the Technics device.

Futuristic design

In keeping with the futuristic design, the speaker has a sleek OLED display and programmable buttons, meaning you can preset your favorite radio station, playlists, tracks, and more.

As well as AUX and USB inputs, the SC-C50 supports playback over Bluetooth, Spotify, Tidal, and Chromecast, making it super easy to listen to your favorite music no matter the source.

No word on pricing yet, but the Technics website has a link for you to use if you want to contact one of its dealerships and retailers for release information.