Elop: Nokia tablet will have a 'uniquely Nokia perspective'

Stephen Elop, Nokia's CEO, has waxed lyrical on the subject of a Nokia tablet, saying that it is taking the soflty-softly-catchee monkey approach to building a slate.

While the company focuses on getting its first Windows Phone 7 handsets out the door and getting back into the smartphone race, it isn't taking its eye off the tablet prize:

"We could take advantage of Microsoft technology and software, and build a Windows-oriented tablet, or we could do things with some of the other software assets that we have.

"Our team right now is assessing what's the right tablet strategy for Nokia," said Elop, speaking to a Finnish television show.

Spoilt for choice

So Nokia is considering a number of tablet OSes; Windows (whether the Windows Phone OS or the long-time-coming tablet-optimised OS), Symbian or MeeGo; but it certainly doesn't sound as though we'll be seeing a Nokia iPad competitor any time soon.

Elop continued, "There are now over 200 different tablets on the marketplace, only one of them is doing really well.

"And, my challenge to the team is I don't want to be the 201st tablet on the market that you can't tell from all of the others.

"We have to take a uniquely Nokia perspective and so the teams are working very hard on something that would be differentiating relative to everything else that's going on in the market."

Via Engadget and yle.fi