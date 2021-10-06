Supreme Court asks US government to step in on Amazon cloud case

By

PersonalWeb told it could not file follow-up lawsuits against Amazon

Amazon
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography)

The US government has been asked to weigh in on a previous infringement case brought by a PersonalWeb Technologies against Amazon and other brands that use its AWS hosting services.

The US Supreme Court has sought the federal government's views on PersonalWeb's appeal seeking to throw out a rule that restricts patent owners from filing follow-up suits after it initially lost its case involving Amazon cloud customers such as BuzzFeed and Patreon.

Following PersonalWeb’s petition in April 2021, the Supreme Court's 1907 ruling in Kessler v. Eldred was cited - a case where a patent owner tried to sue a manufacturer for patent infringement and was subsequently barred from suing another customer on the basis of the same product. 

PersonalWeb vs. Amazon's cloud customers

The issue began back in December 2011, when PersonalWeb sued Amazon and its customer Dropbox in the Eastern District of Texas on the grounds that Amazon S3 infringed patents from the “True Name” family.

PersonalWeb alleged infringement by Amazon S3 and later by another Amazon service called CloudFront, as well as the website of Amazon’s subsidiary Twitch Interactive.

The company accused each of these services based on their use of the HTTP standard, the protocol that governs how all web browsers and web servers communicate and transmit resources, such as HTML pages and images, for the worldwide web.

Amazon told TechRadar Pro it declined to comment on the US Supreme Court’s decision.

Via Reuters

Abigail Opiah
Abigail Opiah

Abigail is a B2B Editor that specialises in Web Hosting and Cloud Services news at TechRadar Pro. She has been a journalist for more than three years covering a wide range of topics in the technology sector. She is now interested in receiving the latest B2B news and updates on website builders, domains, e-commerce platforms and Web hosting. 
See more Web news