Suns vs Lakers live stream: how to watch NBA playoff series 2021 online from anywhere

The Suns face the Lakers in a No. 2 seed vs No. 7 seed match-up like no other, with Los Angeles still widely considered the best team in the NBA. LeBron James came through in the clutch, as he so often does, to steer the Lakers into the playoffs by the back door, and we're all intrigued to see what they can do against a Phoenix team intent on making their mark after ending a decade-long drought. Read on as we explain how to get a Suns vs Lakers live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.

The Suns aren't exactly short of reasons to be fired up for this.

Having made the playoff for the first time since 2010, winning the Pacific Division and taking the regular season series against the Lakers 2-1, all talk has switched to Phoenix's lack of big-game experience and LA's chances of repeating.

Monty Williams' team talk has been done for him.

The Lakers looked rusty against the Warriors in their big Play-In game, but crucially, they did just enough. They'll need to pick things up and quickly if they're to go any further, though.

It's one of the most intriguing storylines of the first round, so read on for how to watch the Suns vs Lakers series online and get an NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.

Suns vs Lakers: schedule and TV channels

Here's how this first round NBA playoff series between Phoenix and LA looks:

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on ESPN and ABC

Sunday, May 23 at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on ESPN and ABC Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TNT

Tuesday, May 25 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TNT Game 3: Thursday, May 27 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TNT

Thursday, May 27 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TNT Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on ESPN and ABC

Sunday, May 30 at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on ESPN and ABC Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at TBD on TBD (if required)

Tuesday, June 1 at TBD on TBD (if required) Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at TBD on TBD (if required)

Thursday, June 3 at TBD on TBD (if required) Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at TBD on TBD (if required)

How to watch NBA playoffs from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Suns vs Lakers series online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the postseason, you probably won't be able to watch the NBA playoffs like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

The simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the web for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Suns vs Lakers live stream 2021: how to watch the NBA playoffs online

Coverage of the Suns vs Lakers series is split between ESPN, ABC and TNT - see above for the schedule and channel info. If you have the channels as part of a cable package, you can also stream the action directly through the ESPN website, the ABC website and the TNT website. How to watch Suns vs Lakers without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN, TNT and ABC without having an expensive cable package. Great value OTT streaming service Sling TV's Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN and TNT, while an $11 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you NBA TV, which is also showing some playoff games. This combo will give you an NBA live stream for not only the entire Suns vs Lakers series but most of the playoffs, since ABC-covered matches are being simulcast on ESPN3, which is also part of this plan. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. And unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. More ways to watch NBA basketball online Another quality option is fuboTV, which offers ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and ABC in most major markets - all the channels you need to watch the playoffs. Packages start from $64.99 a month for the cable replacement service and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Suns vs Lakers: live stream NBA playoffs in Canada

Canadian basketball fans can watch the entire Suns vs Lakers series on TSN and Sportsnet. TSN is showing Games 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5*, while Sportsnet is showing Games 6* and 7*. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA playoffs live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Similarly, you can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: live stream NBA Play-In basketball in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the NBA playoffs on Sky Sports. It hasn't released its full schedule yet, but Games 1 and 2 of the Suns vs Lakers series are listed. Start times vary but are between 8.30pm and 3am BST for the confirmed games. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports membership, which includes all 11 channels. The NBA League Pass, which is available for £24.99 and covers the entirety of the playoffs, is a great option for die-hard fans who want to watch as much of the postseason action as possible. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Lakers vs Suns live stream 2021: how to watch NBA playoffs online in Australia

The best option for for die-hard basketball fans Down Under is the NBA League Pass, which costs $39.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and gets you coverage of every game of the playoffs, including the Lakers vs Suns series. You can tune into NBA playoffs action on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. That means you can also live stream the basketball through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE 2-week Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch NBA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA playoffs live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.