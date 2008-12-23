Intel's new 160GB SSDs out now

Intel has released a new 160GB solid state hard drive (SSD), the X25-M in a 2.5-inch form factor, with a 1.8-inch 160GB version, the X18-M, following soon in the next month.

You may remember that Intel announced the 80GB X25-M and X18-M - its first SSD products - at its Developers Forum in August.

Intel's 32GB Intel X25-E Extreme SATA is based on Intel's single-level cell NAND flash memory in order to maximise the input/output operations per second. While the new X25M is a multi-level cell memory which means it has much greater capacity.

Fastest SSDs in the west

Tests have shown Intel's products to be the fastest consumer-grade SSD on the market.

While we await further feedback from Intel on pricing for the new 160GB solid state drives, we also look forward to seeing what uses Intel's partners put these new greater capacity SSDs to at CES in January.

It looks very much like 2009 is shaping up to be the year of the netbook, if this news is anything to go buy.