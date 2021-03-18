Stack Overflow for Teams is adding a free tier for the first time

Popular developer collaboration platform Stack Overflow has added a new free tier to its Stack Overflow for Teams platform.

Stack Overflow for Team is the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product that offers a private stack overflow instance for internal collaboration within companies. Offered only as a paid product since its launch in 2018, the platform is now available for free for teams of up to 50 people.

“The rollout of Freemium for Stack Overflow for Teams is an incredible opportunity to give developers, technologists, and knowledge workers the tools they need to enable speed and efficiency as they collaborate to solve big challenges across cloud, big data, DevOps, cybersecurity and more to digitalize the world,” said Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar.

Giving back

Stack Overflow for Teams experienced rapid growth last year as the Covid-19 pandemic put an increased focus on remote working and collaboration. The company says it added nearly 1500 Teams customers in 2020, including more than 70 customers on its Enterprise tier, which already counts several tech majors including Microsoft, Bloomberg, Box, Zapier, Instacart as its customers.

Interestingly, it isn’t only the developers who are using the SaaS platform.

“New teams and verticals are leveraging Stack Overflow for Teams, including product management, analytics and support professionals, showing that there is even more demand for a product that helps teams reduce blockers, accelerate onboarding, improve customer experience and drive innovation,” notes Stack Overflow Chief Product Officer Teresa Dietrich.

The release also notes that the switch to the Freemium model comes on the heels of Stack Overflow’s Series E funding, which the company plans to use to accelerate the Team product.

