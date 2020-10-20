Splunk turns to cloud and AI to power the new Data Age

Splunk has unveiled a number of new tools and services as it looks to help businesses cope with an overload of data in the modern work age.

Facing the new "Data Age" means many businesses have had to overhaul many of their systems, with Splunk now looking to help organisations of all sizes get the most out of their data.

The launches, revealed at the company's online .conf20 event, include the general availability of Splunk Enterprise 8.1, along with upgraded cloud, AIOps and security services.

Data Age

“The move to the cloud and digital technology has accelerated in the Data Age, and organizations are adapting to new work environments. Cloud solutions are needed for these organizations to scale and adapt,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Chief Product Officer, Splunk.

“Splunk’s solutions enable the speed, scale and flexibility with new search and mobile capabilities that help organizations through their cloud transformation and lets them not just succeed but thrive in the Data Age.”

Splunk is looking to help continue this success with the latest release of its Splunk Cloud platform, boosting its multicloud capabilities whilst allowing customers to obtain the best data strategy for them.

Going forward, the platform will also be available on Google Cloud, allowing on-demand scaling and flexibility in choosing how to consume cloud-native Splunk Cloud services.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

The rise of cloud has also brought a number of new threats and security worries, with Splunk looking to address this with new cloud-focused updates to its Enterprise Security and Mission Control platforms.

The former now offers native risk-based alerts that can help SOCs identify security issues and priorities quickly, allowing responders to address their most critical threats first, both in the cloud and on-premises. The latter can now benefit from plug-ins with many thrid-party security technologies, giving companies a much broader range of protection and control across their entire security ecosystem.

Elsewhere, the latest version of Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) is able to provide IT teams with end-to-end visibility on data processes everywhere within a business, hopefully meaning they can predict incidents before they impact customers, whether their deployment is cloud-based or on-premises.

Using enhanced machine learning capabilites, companies can now use Splunk ITSI to put in place systems such as real-time performance monitoring, intelligent alerts and triage systems quicker and easier than ever before.

“Organizations around the world are rapidly accelerating their cloud journeys. Whether enterprises are migrating workloads and applications to the cloud, managing colossal spikes in data volume or increasing visibility into cloud security risks, one thing is certain - when it comes to the cloud, security is everyone’s business,” added Albert Biketi, vice president of Security Business, Splunk.