Spider-Man: No Way Home Lego sets suggest a big twist for Peter Parker

New details about this year’s upcoming MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home could have just been leaked by its official Lego sets. Images of the three models, which are listed as releasing on October 1, reveal a few potential details including some surprise villains and new Spider-Man suits.

The black and gold outfit is particularly interesting as it seems reminiscent of a suit in the comics from when Spider-Man lost his iconic Spider-Sense superpower. Could we see something similar in Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year?

Just remember that it’s still worth taking these leaks with a grain of salt. Even though the Lego sets are officially licensed, Marvel and Lego know that they could give away spoilers, so these pre-release sets often aren’t 100% accurate to the actual movie.

Glimpses from the Eye of Agamotto

Let’s start with the set that feels like it actually gives us the most information. Priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99, Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop confirms that Doctor Strange will be in this movie (a detail we already knew). However, it also appears to show off Spider-Man’s new costume. It looks like a blend between his suit from Far From Home and his Iron Spider outfit, with black accents and a large gold spider emblazoned on the front.

(Image credit: Lego / Marvel)

The same suit also appears on the box art for all three sets, though we wouldn’t get too excited yet. Twitter user @DennisJayThomp1 has suggested that it is, in fact, concept art from Spider-Man: Far From Home. This doesn’t downplay this leak, as Marvel could be reusing an old design, but it certainly means the suit design isn’t 100% certain.

Thankfully, Spider-Man’s Drone Duel (priced at $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$32.99) gives away another possible new suit design, with interesting consequences. The black and gold outfit is reminiscent of the character’s MK. II Armor suit that first appeared in issue #656 of the Amazing Spider-Man comics.

(Image credit: Lego / Marvel)

At the time, Peter had lost his Spider-Sense abilities and needed something to protect himself. This kind of depowering is a common Spider-Man story trope that we’re yet to see in the MCU, so maybe it’ll appear in No Way Home.

The Spider-Man’s Drone Duel Lego set also includes a Minifigure for the villain Vulture, who first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The last time we saw Michael Keaton’s character, he seemed to be on Spider-Man’s side by choosing to keep his identity a secret. Perhaps he’s had a change of heart and is out for revenge.

If this is true, it could tie into the final announced set, Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Drone Attack (also priced at $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$32.99). This is the one we’re least confident is reliable. It shows Spider-Man (in his Far From Home suit) battling Mysterio alongside Nick Fury. While it is promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, this feels a lot more like a scene from the previous film.

(Image credit: Lego / Marvel)

A return of Mysterio isn’t completely impossible, though. If Vulture is making a comeback, alongside the already announced inclusion of Doc Ock and Electro, then that means we could finally be seeing the Sinister Six team up we’ve been waiting for. Now to work out who the last two could be...