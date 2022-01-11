South Africa vs India live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

While the Ashes may have been a one-sided affair, the Test cricket series in South Africa has been a vey even contest. And with the score at one game a piece, it all comes down to the decider at Cape Town to see whether India can record their first ever series win there. Read on as we explain how to watch a South Africa vs India live stream and catch all the 3rd Test cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

The results of the first two Tests may have gone either way, but the action has been nip-and-tuck so far. KL Rahul's imperious firs-innings century was the difference maker at Centurion, leaving the Proteas batters with too much to do in their run chase at the end - especially in the face of the expert pace bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

But captain Dean Elgar and team didn't make the same mistake twice when it came to a 200+ run chase at The Wanderers. Grinding out a match-winning 96 not-out on the final day, he made sure that Quinton de Kock's shock retirement between Tests had no immediate ill-effect on his side.

India have never won at Newlands, but then they had never won at Centurion until a couple of weeks ago either. And with the inspirational skipper Virat Kohli back at the helm, the tourists will be desperate to make history this week with a Test - and series - victory.

You won;t want to miss a moment, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 South Africa vs India Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

1st Test : Dec 26-30 一 India won by 113 runs

: Dec 26-30 一 India won by 113 runs 2nd Test : Jan 3-7 一 South Africa won by 7 wickets

: Jan 3-7 一 South Africa won by 7 wickets 3rd Test: Jan 11-15 一 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town 一 10.30am SAST / 2pm IST

How to watch South Africa vs India Test cricket from outside your country

In India, South Africa, the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Test cricket online in India

Star Sports Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the South Africa Test series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 2pm IST on each day of the Test, starting January 11. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the South Africa vs India Test action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream South Africa vs India on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to live stream Test cricket in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Cricket fans looking to watch the Proteas vs India 3rdTest in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 10.30am SAST on each morning of the game. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in UK

via Sky Sports You can watch South Africa vs India via via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 8.30am GMT on each day of the Test - a handy alternative to the Ashes that's happening over on BT Sport. Sky Sports subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

South Africa vs India live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)

Image In the US, play gets underway at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT each night of the South Africa vs India Test, continuing throughout the unsociable hours and into the following morning. The first day commences on Monday night/Tuesday morning for those stateside. South Africa vs India is being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the cricket right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV, which features 30+ channels, for only $10 for your first month.

How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream Test cricket in Australia

via Foxtel Cricket fans Down Under can watch South Africa vs India on Fox Sports and via Foxtel - play starts at 7.30pm AEDT on each day of the Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

