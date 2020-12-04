South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch 1st ODI cricket from anywhere today

Having completely outplayed their hosts in the earlier T20 series, Eoin Morgan's team will now look to dominate in this trio of 50 over matches - read on as we explain how to get a South Africa vs England live stream and watch this ODI series online, no matter where in the world you are right now.

England's were nothing short of ruthless earlier on this week, condemning the home side to a 3-0 whitewash in the T20's, and Quinton de Kock will be hoping his bowling attack can provide some much needed resistance this out.

Already without key man key fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, the Springboks will also need to make do without Faf du Plessis who is being rested.

South Africa vs England live stream: 1st ODI This three-match ODI series features matches on Friday, November 27; Sunday, November 29; and Tuesday, December 1. It's part of England's tour of South Africa which also includes three ODI internationals in December. Full TV schedule and live streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch you're preferred live streaming coverage from anywhere in world.

Joe Root comes back into team for England, while Sam Billings also looks set to be involved for the visitors.

While the tourists come into this series in confident form, Morgan won't have forgotten that South Africa were their match when the two teams last met in this format back in February, in a series that ended in stalemate.

The home side will also draw encouragement from the fact that their bowling attack struggled in the T20s but went on to shine in the ODI series last time out.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable South Africa vs England live stream today and watch this ODI series wherever you are in the world.

The three matches comprising the South Africa vs England ODI series take place on the following dates:

Friday December 4: 1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town - 1pm SAST local time / 11am GMT

1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town - 1pm SAST local time / 11am GMT Sunday December 6: 2nd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl - 10am SAST local time / 8am GMT

2nd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl - 10am SAST local time / 8am GMT Wednesday December 9: 3rd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town - 1pm SAST local time / 11am GMT

How to watch South Africa vs England from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch ODI cricket in the UK today

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage in the UK of England's tour of South Africa, including the three-match ODI series. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream South Africa vs England: watch the ODI cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this ODI series action is Fox Sports,. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch the ODI cricket online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching this ODI series as it now hosts Star Sports cricket coverage. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.

How to live stream South Africa vs England ODI cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ and this ODI series between South Africa and England is no different - the first match being on Sky Sport 2 on Friday. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier.

South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this ODI series live in the US. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream the IPL 2020 final right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.

