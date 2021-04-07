Sony X95J 4K TV: is this LCD flagship worth buying?

Is the Sony X95J 4K TV worth buying? As Sony's 2021 flagship 4K LCD, it's sure to be a go-to purchase for those wanting the best Sony TV without splashing out on OLED – but as it's not yet on sale, with no confirmed release date or pricing, there's still a touch of mystery about it.

Sony will have to make sure its pricing remains competitive, and flagship LCD TVs these days often occupy an uneasy space in a TV brand's range, overlapping with the price point of entry-level OLED TVs. Choosing an expensive LCD or a relatively cheap OLED (given the technology's higher costs) can be difficult, and we recommend checking out our full OLED vs LCD guide to consider this further.

However, if you're mainly interested in the Sony X95J, what it might cost, when it might release, and the specs and sizes that will be available, read on below. We'll also fill you in on gaming features like HDMI 2.1 – a crucial specification for the Sony PS5 that was poorly supported on last year's Sony sets, but which is more of a priority this time around.

Sony X95J pricing and sizes

The Sony X95J is one of very few Sony TVs not to get confirmed pricing just yet. That's odd, given it holds the position of the flagship LCD 4K TV from Sony this year.

However, we do have a good sense of what pricing will be from the televisions above and below in the Sony TV 2021 range.

The step-down X90J model starts at $1,299 / £1,149 (around AU$1,700) for a 50-inch size, going up to $1,499 / £1,249 (around AU$2,000) for a 55-inch size and $1,799 / £1,499 (around AU$2,400) for a 65-inch size.

The Sony X95J is only available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, so you can expect an uptick in pricing for larger models especially – though the starting price for the 65-inch option is sure to be a step above that of the X90J. Last year's 85-inch X950H/XH95 model also cost a whopping $3,999 / £3,999, so it's likely the largest size will cost an equivalent amount.

It's notable, though, that last year's model was also available in 49-inch and 55-inch sizes, with Sony limiting sizes on the X95J to larger models. It's possible that the smaller sizes didn't sell as well, or that Sony simply wishes to differentiate between its cheaper sets and more flagship models.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony X95J release date is unconfirmed, though the Sony A90J OLED and Sony A80J OLED are already on sale, as are the cheaper Sony X90J and X80J LCDs screens.

Sony's website listing for the X95J says the set is "Available soon", so we expect a launch imminently, likely in April or early May.

Sony TVs tend to come to Australia a little later (the X95J isn't listed on Sony's AU website yet) but it should happen eventually.

Sony X95J specs and features

The Sony X95J is the first step down in that middle range of the Sony TV lineup from the pricey premium models. That said, you’re not sacrificing a ton of features, here: the X95J still offers the XR Contrast Booster that the Master Series models use (though it won’t be as bright) and the XR 4K Upscaling technology. It has X-Wide Angle, XR Motion Clarity and 3D Audio Upscaling thanks to the Cognitive XR Processor, but will only have X-Anti-Reflection on the two larger models.

That Cognitive XR processor is what elevates this set above the X90J and X80J, with Sony saying that it utilizes a “completely new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear”, detecting a so-called “focal point” in the TV’s picture to focus processing around the more important parts of the image.

“While conventional Artificial Intelligence (AI) can only detect and analyze picture elements like color, contrast and detail individually, the new processor can cross-analyze an array of elements at once, just as our brains do,” Sony says.

In terms of changes compared to last year’s X950H/XH95, one of our favorite Sony TVs from last year, the X95J is slimmer by about 10mm and adds HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120 gameplay – perfect for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. That was a huge sore spot on last year’s model, so it’s great that Sony has added them in for this year.

You won't get the screen-shaking Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology here, as it only works with OLED panels. However, the X95J does feature Acoustic Multi-Audio, which uses "sound-positioning tweeters to ensure high-frequency sounds come from the right place in the scene, exactly where the action is happening."

You'll get front-facing speakers and an integrated subwoofer, alongside Dolby Atmos audio and a "3D Surround Sound upscaling" technique to give a sense of verticality to non-Atmos sound. Sony also supports Dolby Vision dynamic HDR, though not the HDR10+ standard favored by Samsung.

Sony's 3D Surround Sound upscaling in action (Image credit: Sony)

The X95J will also make use of a Google TV smart platform, rather than the Android TV software usually seen on high-end Sony TVs, with baked-in support for both Chromecast and Google Assistant.

The much-marketed Netflix Calibrated Mode makes a return, too – even if we wouldn’t bother using it – but IMAX Enhanced is also supported for those with compatible content.

The Sony X95J also has a three-way multi-position stand, making it simple to adjust to the parameters of the counter or media unit you're placing the television on, and with a 'hero position' to fit in an appropriately-sized soundbar underneath the screen.

Until pricing is confirmed, it'll be hard to say whether or not the X95J LCD is a better choice over the A80J OLED, but we'll be putting both to the test in our reviews in the coming weeks, so you shouldn't have to wait too long to find out for sure.