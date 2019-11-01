Sony TV 2019: every Sony Bravia and Master Series TV coming this year

Sony TVs have had a 2019 refresh, like all the other major TV brands, and it's made for some truly impressive televisions to choose from. But what exactly has been announced, released, and teased for all the fans of Sony TVs out there?

The headline 2019 Sony TV is the new massive 8K Master Series Z9G / ZG9 model, in 85- and 98-inch options, and which we awarded five stars (see why in the link above). But for anyone (or everyone) who can't fit that into their homes, there are plenty of new Sony 4K TVs, including additions to the Sony Bravia and Master Series OLED series as well as more mid-range options. The Sony A9G OLED is also one of the best OLED TVs we saw come out this year.

While IFA 2019 didn't have much in the way of new Sony TV models, we did hear about the cinematic IMAX Enhanced video format coming to Sony sets – and our eyes will be peeled for CES 2020 in January for the replacements to this year's TVs.

If you want to compare some of the biggest TV makers out there, you can check out our Sony vs Samsung TV guide – or our recent Sony XG95 review for a mid-range LED Sony TV. Otherwise read on for all the Sony TVs we expect to see in 2019 – all kept in one place so you can know your Bravia from your elbow.

We'll update this list too going forward, so do check back to see what else has been announced in a few weeks' time.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony 2019 TV technology

It's not always about the panel quality when it comes to buying a new TV. But the processor telling the TV what to do is equally – if not more – important.

Sony's next-generation X1 Ultimate processor was first unveiled at CES 2018, and will be powering both high-end Master Series sets and top-range 4K sets we're seeing come out this year. (The 8K set certainly needs it to make regular HD or 4K content look good on all those 33 million pixels.)

The A9G / AG9 OLED is still carrying its predecessor's X1 Ultimate – though the organic OLED display should mean rich visuals regardless.

One step down, the X1 Extreme is now finally entrenched among Sony's mid-range sets, bringing sharper 4K to the X9500G / XG95 and hopefully more besides.

On the audio front, Sony is learning from the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology it showed off in last year's OLED, with strategically placed drivers across the chassis of the set to deliver more powerful yet compact sound – amid growing demand for in-built audio that doesn't need an external hi-fi system to do it justice.

The more high-end models will 2019 will also use Sony's 'Sound-from-Picture' technology to accurately emit audio from where its source is located onscreen – meaning you when someone speaks, it actually comes from their mouth.

Acoustic Surface Audio+ gives precise location-based audio right out of the screen (Image credit: Sony)

Sony doesn't particularly like to release specs on the brightness of its TVs, but as usual we expect the OLED offering to lag behind on this front: the organic LED film used in the panel is self-emitting, so doesn't have the benefit of a big backlight to really crank up the lumens.

The Z9G, however, is bringing back the popular Backlight Master Drive technology that defined Sony's Z Series sets back in 2016 – allowing for hugely precise use of white LEDs, to use brightness where it's needed, with sharpened contrast and minimal bleeding into surrounding dimming zones.

It makes for a thicker and heavier set, but if you're buying an 85 or 98-inch set, space probably isn't a problem.

All of Sony's 4K sets share the Android smart TV platform and YouView. That means Google technically owns the smart platform, and this has led to some unsavory ad-pushing being trialled on Sony TVs, but we're hoping this either remains a small annoyance or doesn't last past the trial.

While Dolby Vision was limited to the X900F and Master Series sets last year, this is thankfully trickling down, and will come to all four 4K sets listed below so far – and it seems Sony will be pursuing Dolby's video format over the rival HDR10+ format.

Google Assistant meanwhile has been rolling out to all of Sony's 4K HDR TVs in the UK and Europe (albeit a year after the US) allowing hands-free voice control.

Sony Master Series 2019 Models

Sony Z9G 8K (available in 85, 98 inches): An 8K wonder powered by Sony's X1 Ultimate processor, with a resurrected Backlight Master Drive from Sony's 2016 Z Series TVs promising enhanced contrast and precision controlled brightness – as well as a dedicated viewing mode for watching Netflix. Intrigued?

The 85-inch model will retail at £13,999 (around $17,675), while a monstrously large 98-inch model will jump you up to £84,999 (around $107,330). If the price tag doesn't puts you off – or even if it does – read more in our five-star Sony Bravia Master Series Z9G 8K HDR TV review.

US models: XBR-85Z9G, XBR-98Z9G (available June)

UK models: KD-85ZG9, KD-98ZG9 (available June)

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony A9G 4K (available in 55, 65, 77 inches): Arriving in September 2019, this second-tier Master Series set uses the X1 Ultimate processor to power some serious 4K visuals – as well as the same Netflix Calibrated Mode as the Z9G.

With an OLED panel, you'll also be getting some vivid color contrast and deep blacks, even if high-end LED tech is starting to give it a run for its money. Speaking of money, the 55-inch model will start at $2,799 / £2,999 (around AU$3,970). Check out our Sony A9G OLED review for why we gave it a full five stars.

US models: XBR-55A9G, XBR-65A9G, XBR-77A9G (available May / June)

UK models: KD-55AG9, KD-65AG9, KD-77AG9 (available May / June)

Sony Bravia 2019 Models

Sony A8G OLED (available in 55, 65 inches): Featuring the same X1 Extreme processor and Acoustic Surface Audio as last year's A1 OLED, the A8G / AG8 sticks to 55 and 65-inch models, leaving the 77-inch size to its Master Series OLED counterpart. In a snazzy design choice, you can also adjust the height of the TV stand to make room for a soundbar. Starting at $2,500 / £2,299 (around AU$3,570) for the 55-inch model, and $3,500 / £3,199 (around AU$4,999) for the 65-inch.

US models: XBR-55A8G, XBR-65A8G, XBR-77A8G (available May)

UK models: KD-55AG8, KD-65AG8, KD-77AG8 (no release date)

Sony X9500G (available in 55, 65, 75, 85 inches): Now onto the 4K LCDs... This model still packs in the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support of its more expensive siblings, and the more advanced X1 Ultimate processor for enhanced upscaling and image processing. You get the welcome choice of four distinct size options, including a massive 85-inch display. Starting at $1,399 / £1,899 (around AU$1,972) for the 55-inch model – though given our Sony X9500G review, you may want to hold off.

US models: XBR-55X950G, XBR-65X950G, XBR-75X950G, XBR-85X950G (available now)

UK models: KD-55XG9505, KD-65XG9505, KD-75XG9505, KD-85XG9505 (all but 85-inch model available now)

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony X9000G 4K HDR TV (available in 49 inches): A mid-priced, X1 Extreme powered version of the above – and coming in at a more size-friendly 49 inches. Currently only announced for UK.

UK models: KD-49XG9005

Sony X8500G 4K HDR TV (available in 55, 65, 75, 85 inches): A step down again, the X8500G / XG85 goes back to a simpler X1 processor (no Extreme or Ultimate upgrade) and more basic backlighting and dimming zones.

Last year's model came with edge LED lighting, which simply couldn't meet the demands of today's HDR pictures – but we'll reserve our judgement on this one until it's come in to review. Starting at $1,099 / £1,399 (around AU$1,549).

US models: XBR-55X850G, XBR-65X850G, XBR-75X850G, XBR-85X850G (available now)

UK models: KD-55XG8505, KD-65XG8505, KD-75XG8505, KD-85XG8505 (available now)

Sony X7000G / XG70

Sony XG83 4K HDR TV (available in 43, 49 inches): Like last year’s model, the XG83 only offers the most basic X1 Processor and 4K X-Reality Pro Upscaler. You'll still get 4K HDR pictures. but they probably won't look nearly as good as they will on the X9000F and above. That said, you can display HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma - and the XG83 sports a stylish aluminium body. Currently only announced for UK, starting at £999.

UK models: KD-43XG8305, KD-43XG8305 (available now)

Sony XG81 4K HDR TV (available in 43, 49, 55, 65 inches): Down to the X-Reality processor, meaning you won’t get as advanced picture processing as above, but you do get a far wider range of model sizes with the XG81 - with only a ‘brushed aluminium look’ though. Currently only announced for UK.

UK models: KD-43XG8196, KD-49XG8196, KD-55XG8196, KD-65XG8196 (available now)

Sony XG80 4K HDR TV (available in 43, 49, 55, 65, 75 inches): Comparable to the XG81, but more basic dimming zones, and a 75-inch model to make up for it. Announced for UK / US.

US models: XBR-43X800G, XBR-49X800G, XBR-55X800G, XBR-65X800G, XBR-75X800G (available now)

UK models: KD-43XG8096, KD-49XG8096, KD-55XG8096, KD-65XG8096, KD-75XG8096 (no release date)

Sony XG70 4K HDR TV (available in 43, 49, 55, 65 inches): This UK-exclusive set is the runt of the HDR litter: a 4K-resolution display with HDR10 and not much else. You’ll get sharper images than the Full HD sets below, though. Available in silver or black. Currently only announced for UK.

UK models: KD-43XG7002, KD-49XG7003, KD-55XG7073, KD-65XG7093, KD-43XG7002, KD-49XG7003, KD-55XG7073, KD-65XG7093, KD-43XG7002, KD-49XG7003, KD-55XG7073, KD-65XG7093, KD-43XG7002, KD-49XG7003, KD-55XG7073, KD-465 (no release date)

Sony Full HD 2019 Models

Sony W66G (2019)

Sony WG6/W66G (available in 43- and 50-inch sizes): If you've got a hankering for an HDR-capable TV but aren't too keen on 4K, Sony's entry-level W66G (WG6 in the UK) is exactly what you've been looking for.

Perfect for Full HD HDR gaming, or just squeezing some extra-rich colors and depth out of 1080p resolution TV, this 2019 model is a smart compromise between cost and performance.

UK models: KDL-43WG663, KDL-43WG663 (no release date)

Everything you need to know about the new TV launches of 2019:

The Philips TV range 2019: everything you need to know from OLED+ to ‘The One’

LG TV catalog 2019: here’s every LG TV model coming this year

Samsung TV catalog 2019: here’s every new Samsung TV coming in 2019

Panasonic TV lineup 2019: the one Panasonic TV we've seen so far

Hisense TV lineup 2019: the year of ULED television