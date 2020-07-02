Sony just announced four new PS5 games – here’s what you need to know

Four more PS5 games have been confirmed by Sony as part of its new ‘Indie Initiative’ programme.

In a post on the US PlayStation Blog, head of PlayStation indies Shuhei Yoshida announced the company’s new promotion, which hopes to spotlight and support the best indie games published on PS4 and PS5. A new indie title will also be released on PS Now every month moving forward, starting with Hello Neighbor.

The move is reminiscent of Sony’s approach to the PlayStation 4’s launch. Despite having a number of big hitters from first-party studios such as Killzone: Shadowfall and… um, Knack, Sony invested heavily in promoting indies, and had a variety of great exclusives like Resogun at launch.

Most of the games will also be available on PS4, although they’ll likely take advantage of the PS5 hardware’s unique features, such as the DualSense controller. Here’s a breakdown of each game below as well as their gameplay trailers.

Worms Rumble

Worms games have become a familiar sight with each generation, but the series is taking an all new approach in Worms Rumble, which leaves the turn-based action behind for real-time warfare. A frantic arena-based shooter, Worms Rumble certainly looks like a blast, and with support for cross platform multiplayer and 32 players online, it’s gonna be tough to be the last worm standing when it comes to PS5.

Recompile

In what might be the first game that lets you play as a sentient virus, Recompile sees you infiltrate the digital, virtual world of The Mainframe. The game combines traditional exploration-based platforming with a dynamic narrative that encourages player choice. Will you go in all guns blazing, or hack enemies to turn them against each other? Ultimately, your choices will affect the future of Recompile’s world.

Haven

If you’re looking for a relaxing co-op adventure game, Haven might just be for you. Coming to PS5 and PS4, the game was designed to “feel like a gentle breeze” according to the game’s creative director, Emeric Thoa. It shuns fast-paced action in favor of simplicity and relaxation. That doesn’t mean it’s dull by any means – just check out the trailer above and you’ll see it’s anything but.

Heavenly Bodies

Rounding up the four confirmed PS5 games is Heavenly Bodies, which asks players to take on the unique challenge of mastering tasks in zero gravity. You’ll need to use the left and right triggers and analog sticks to move your astronaut’s arms and legs (kick with R1 and L1) as you attempt to keep a space station operational.

The game makes full use of the DualSense controller, with the adaptive triggers letting you feel objects slip from your grip and the density of the item you’re holding. The haptic feedback, meanwhile, lets you feel the rattle of the ship, levers snap from its base and the loss of all sensation as your body is swept into the endless void. We always wondered what that felt like...