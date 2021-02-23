Sony confirms PSVR 2 is coming to PS5, along with a new VR controller

PSVR 2 has entered the room. PlayStation fans excited for what PS5 has in store for virtual reality have some new details to peruse. Published on the Official PlayStation Blog , the piece is billed as an introduction to PSVR 2, revealing the first details of what we can expect from VR on the PS5.

The post states that the PlayStation VR team has taken on board lessons it’s learned from the original device, which launched as a peripheral for the PS4 back in 2016. The improvements the team is focusing on include better resolution and field of view, as well as upgrades to the device’s tracking and input capabilities.

Perhaps best of all, the PlayStation VR on the PS5 will be connected by a single cord. This is a far cry from the PS4, where multiple wires and adapters were required. The new single cord connection should make for a less cluttered and much safer play space.

PlayStation 5 VR 2 details

(Image credit: SIE Japan Studio)

Another big focus for the team has been on a new VR controller which will integrate innovations found in the PS5 DualSense controller. No specifics beyond that were given, but it’s possible these features will include the DualSense’s haptic feedback and have similar ergonomics.

The PSVR 2 blog post admitted that this is just an early update, and we won’t be seeing the device on store shelves anytime soon, with PlayStation’s wording confirming that the PSVR 2 won’t be launching in 2021.

The post also added: “the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality.” As such, expect to start seeing a trickle of PSVR 2 game announcements as more about the device is revealed in future.