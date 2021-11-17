Sonos speakers get nifty new features in time for Black Friday

Thinking of buying a Sonos speaker in the Black Friday sales? The good news is that the line up of wireless speakers and soundbars have been given some cool new features, thanks to an update to the S2 app.

The update brings DTS digital surround sound to the Sonos Arc, Beam (Gen 2), Beam (Gen 1), Playbar, Playbase, and Amp, offering users an alternative to Dolby Digital and another way to make films and TV shows sound more immersive.

There's also a new Battery Saver mode for the Sonos Roam and Sonos Move portable speakers, which means they will turn off completely after 30 minutes of inactivity.

(Image credit: Sonos)

According to Sonos, this means the Move will retain battery life for up to 30 days when powered off, while the smaller Roam will do this for a whopping 70 days. When you have Battery Saver mode enabled, you'll need to turn both Bluetooth speakers on using their physical power buttons before you can listen to music rather than having them in a 'sleep' mode – but that's a small price to pay for potentially months of playback if you're an infrequent user.

Finally, the new update is bringing users the ability to adjust the EQ settings of their Sonos wireless speakers from the Now Playing screen in the S2 app. This means you can adjust the Treble, Bass, and Loudness levels by tapping the volume slider bar and pressing the settings button on the right-hand side of the screen.

This feature is currently only available on iOS, but Sonos says Android support will be available in the coming months.

The company also revealed that support for Amazon Music HD and Dolby Atmos Music will be coming soon - giving you new ways to experience spatial audio from your music streaming services of choice.

Which Sonos Black Friday deals should I be looking out for?

Now that the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) has been launched, we're expecting to see some good deals on the previous model. (Image credit: Sonos)

If you were considering buying a Sonos speaker in the Black Friday sales, these new updates might be enough to convince you to part with your money.

We're seeing lots of early Black Friday deals as retailers begin to ramp up the discounts ahead of the sales, but sadly Sonos Black Friday deals have been very thin on the ground so far.

Recently, Sonos has begun offering 20% off accessories in the UK – think speaker carrying bags and stands – but it's starting to look like deals on the brands speakers and soundbars won't materialize until Black Friday officially kicks off on November 26. Unfortunately, Sonos isn't offering the same discount in the US yet.

It's still well worth looking out for Sonos deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though. Last year's sales saw the Sonos Move discounted by $100 / £100, as well as big prices cuts for the Sonos Beam and Sub.

In fact, the first-gen Sonos Beam is one of the speakers we'll be paying very close attention to, as it has recently been usurped by a newer model. The Sonos One is also likely to be discounted, as it was released way back in 2017 - and could be due an upgrade in the near future.

In any case, Black Friday Sonos deals tend to include most of the company's lineup of speakers, soundbars, subwoofers, and amplifiers, so it's worth keeping an eye out for the best discounts across the entire range - just don't be fooled by 'too-good-to-be-true' discounts.

The company recently increased the prices of most of its speakers and soundbars, so it pays to be clued up on previous prices. For instance, a $100 / £100 discount on the Sonos Arc may seem like a bargain, but this would only bring the soundbar down to its original RRP.

In the meantime, you can check out the very best Sonos deals we've found today below: