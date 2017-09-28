Sonos now has a connected vinyl record console, too

The world's music collections may be going increasingly cloud-based, but there's still nothing like owning a vinyl album, its gatefold artwork a door to an audio getaway.

Sonos, in partnership with luxury hi-fi manufacturers Wrensilva, now offers a connected vinyl player along with its speakers, soundbars and subs. The Wrensilva Sonos Edition Record Console will set you back $4,999 (around £3,750, or AU$6,390). It's a premium product, even by Sonos's standards.

Featuring two integrated Sonos Play:5 speakers, it's as much a piece of furniture as it is an audio device. Measuring 59.5 inches wide x 30 inches high and 19 inches deep, it's handcrafted, made with American Walnut hardwood and white lacquered birch.

Analogue and digital

Despite retro roots, the turntable element of the equation here is well integrated with the connected parts, too. While you've got an analog selector to switch between the Sonos, vinyl, 3.5mm jack and RCA Auxiliary input options, the volume knob can wireless sync with the Sonos app, giving you control over how loud it all goes even if you can't be bothered to walk over to the console.

The turntable itself is high quality, using an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge with a fully decoupled belt-driven deck and split-plinth.

Admittedly, you could probably put yourself together a similar system with a bit of woodwork nous for much cheaper (aside from some of the connected volume wizardry, perhaps). But it's looking like a lovely package for those with the readies.

Note that it's currently only shipping in the US, so you might have to get creative if you want to buy it from outside of the States, and so should factor in additional third-party delivery costs until Sonos and Wrensilva consider international options.