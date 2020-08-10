Someone merged a PC with a webcam and ended up with this

T95 C1 webcam PC - $84.99 at Banggood (£66.14/AU$120.71)

This webcam-PC cross definitely falls into the category of weird and wonderful devices. It sits atop top a monitor or television, as any webcam would, but it's also packing an 8-core system-on-chip, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.View Deal

We have fond memories of the Cenovo King Kong Mini - a very small Windows computer we reviewed in 2016 that came with an integrated webcam. Suffice to say, it was not a stellar commercial success, which is a shame given the rise of remote working.

Fast forward to 2020 and the T95 C1 has taken another crack at merging computer functions into a webcam. This time, however, the end result looks more like, well, a webcam.

The device hangs from the top frame of a monitor or television and doesn’t actually cost much more than a decent webcam, despite the extra functionality.

Check out our list of the best business computers around

Here's our choice of the best thin clients available

We've built a list of the best mobile workstations out there

Its innards are surprisingly good as well; an 8-core Rockchip RK3368 system-on-chip is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The latter can also be increased via a microSD card slot and there are also two available USB ports (albeit v2.0).

The device runs on Android 9.0 and connects to the internet via either a 10/100 Ethernet cable or 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There’s no audio connector nor gigabit Ethernet, and the USB ports really should be 3.0 versions, but at least the HDMI port is a v2.0 model.

The webcam description mentions an 8-megapixel sensor which, if true, would make it the biggest sensor we’ve come across on a desktop-bound webcam. It is also highly likely this sensor was originally destined to be used as a selfie camera for an entry level smartphone.

Here's our list of the best webcams out there

Bear in mind