Wolfram and Nvidia team up for GPU-powered maths

Wolfram has teamed up with Nvidia to provide integrated GPU programming within its next Mathematica program.

Tapping into the parallel processing power of the GPU has become an increasingly important factor in computing, with browsers in particular beginning to show what can be done by utilising the computers hardware.

So it makes sense that a programme beloved by mathematicians and physicists should start to tap into the GPU, and Nvidia agrees.

Therefore Wolfram's Mathematica 8 will have support for CUDA GPUs to increase the application's performance.

Tap into the power

Tom Wickham-Jones, Wolfram Research's Director of Kernel Technology, said, "With Mathematica, scientists and engineers can easily tap the enormous parallel processing power of GPUs through a familiar high-level interface.

"Thanks to Mathematica's full-featured development environment and CUDA integration, users can focus on algorithm innovation rather than spending time on repetitive tasks, such as GUI design."

"Mathematica users with GPU-enabled systems from laptops to high-end Tesla super-computers will now be able to perform complex, data-intensive computations much more easily," added Andrew Cresci, general manager, vertical marketing solutions at Nvidia.

"Mathematica's intuitive CUDA programming interface eliminates the need to write C/C++ or FORTRAN code to take advantage of GPU computing, making Mathematica a compelling choice for anyone looking to harness GPU high-performance computing capabilities."